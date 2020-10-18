Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 813 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 15 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $4,088.40.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $5,015,600.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,498 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,235,180.68.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $2,327,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total value of $4,305,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $267.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $272.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 28.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.