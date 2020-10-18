Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,899,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,880,000 after acquiring an additional 282,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

