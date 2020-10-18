Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 12,764 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 143.8% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $131.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

