Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 13,037 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000.

QLTA opened at $57.94 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50.

