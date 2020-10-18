DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after purchasing an additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,390,000 after buying an additional 158,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $114.63 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $116.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

