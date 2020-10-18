DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after buying an additional 525,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,248,000 after buying an additional 297,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,239,000 after buying an additional 194,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after buying an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $440,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

