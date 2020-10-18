Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Edison International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Edison International by 3.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,200,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,756,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 29.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Edison International by 373.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

