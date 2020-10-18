Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Entergy by 27,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,365,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Entergy by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 473,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Entergy by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 610,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 320,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

