DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 619 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 408.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 203.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Celanese’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

