DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 50.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,390,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after buying an additional 324,324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $27.03 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.