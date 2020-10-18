DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,487 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Capital World Investors increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after buying an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after buying an additional 83,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

PKG stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

