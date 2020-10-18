Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,248,000 after acquiring an additional 214,997 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 42.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 361,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,117,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $177.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe's Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

