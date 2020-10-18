Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 61 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 432,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.26. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

