Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.