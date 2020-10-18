Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

