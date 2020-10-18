Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.