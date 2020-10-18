Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.83 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after buying an additional 527,002 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

