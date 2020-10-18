Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after buying an additional 585,139 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.46 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.