Norway Savings Bank Purchases New Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.71 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $224.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

