Norway Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 300 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $2,555,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.19 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

