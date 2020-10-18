Norway Savings Bank Buys New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

AMAT opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

