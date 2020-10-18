Norway Savings Bank Buys New Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAON. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AAON by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $203,675.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,307,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,408. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $65.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

