Norway Savings Bank Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intuit by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intuit by 142.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 417,084 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 247.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 463,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,568,000 after purchasing an additional 330,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $341.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.71 and its 200-day moving average is $295.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

