100 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $341.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

