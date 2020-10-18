Norway Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 400 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

