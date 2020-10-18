Norway Savings Bank Invests $34,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter worth about $1,239,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Toro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 497.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $710,974.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,908.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $86.48 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Secur. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

