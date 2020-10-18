Norway Savings Bank Purchases New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $349,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,982. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $315.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $325.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

