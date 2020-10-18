Analyzing Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) & NetObjects (NASDAQ:NETO)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altair Engineering and NetObjects’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $458.92 million 7.37 -$7.54 million $0.22 210.36 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetObjects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altair Engineering.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altair Engineering and NetObjects, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 1 4 2 0 2.14 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus target price of $40.80, indicating a potential downside of 11.84%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than NetObjects.

Volatility & Risk

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetObjects has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -4.76% -0.33% -0.16% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Altair Engineering beats NetObjects on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, visualization; physics simulation; data intelligence; cloud computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides consulting, training, and implementation services; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

NetObjects Company Profile

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

