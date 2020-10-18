DNB Asset Management AS Sells 7,171 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,691.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,428 shares of company stock worth $3,051,734. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.