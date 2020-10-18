Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 847.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $42.64 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

