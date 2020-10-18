Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUT opened at $29.51 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

