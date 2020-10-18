Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Dorman Products worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dorman Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Dorman Products stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $97.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.