Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 116,871 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5,709.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 542,656 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,021.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 262,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 250,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85.

