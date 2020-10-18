Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Insperity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 3,076.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Insperity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Insperity by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $44,603.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,871 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.