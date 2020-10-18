Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth about $14,120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,774,000 after buying an additional 154,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

SR stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

