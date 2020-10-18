Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 380 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 57,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 460,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 113,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 27,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $743,161.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

