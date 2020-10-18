Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 788 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Flowserve by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Flowserve by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Flowserve by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Flowserve by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

