Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $3,181,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 199.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 729,765 shares during the period.

UNVR stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

