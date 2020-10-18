3,200 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $84.58 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

