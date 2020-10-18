Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMG stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.