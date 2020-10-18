Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $239,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

CASY opened at $184.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $186.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

