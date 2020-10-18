MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

