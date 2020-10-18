Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 187,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 348.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,311 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $22,425,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Shares of MRO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

