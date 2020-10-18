State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 412 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

