Fmr LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

