Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Fluidigm worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,505,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,145,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 669,763 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of FLDM opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $481.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.05. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

