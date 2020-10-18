Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 476.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62,170 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 75.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,257 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $596,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $5.11 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,664.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

