Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 188,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 137,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,765,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

