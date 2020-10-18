Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $758,000 in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American National Insurance by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American National Insurance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. American National Insurance has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $122.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th.

ANAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director E Douglas Mcleod bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $251,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.