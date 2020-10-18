State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $536,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 732,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 16.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

